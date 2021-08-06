Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken avoided arbitration on Friday with the 24-year-old defenceman signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the team.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Dunn was selected by the Kraken from the St. Louis Blues in last month's expansion draft.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs, Dunn made his NHL debut during the 2017-2018 season and appeared in 267 games over the past four seasons with the team, winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Last season, Dunn had six goals and 14 assists in 43 games. He played last season on a one-year, $1.875 million contract.

Dunn's new deal takes him to unrestricted free agency following the 2022-2023 season.