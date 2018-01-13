Eight-time champs Virtue and Moir 'so thankful for all the support'

VANCOUVER — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title on Saturday, in their final appearance in the event.

The Olympic gold and silver medallists brought the crowd to its feet with their sensual skate to music from "Moulin Rouge," scoring 209.82 for the victory.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., came back from a two-year hiatus with the goal of winning gold in Pyeongchang. They'll retire after the Olympics.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto scored 192.08 for silver. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., fourth after Poje fell in Friday's short dance, climbed up to third with 191.09, grabbing the third Olympic berth.

Patrick Chan competes for a record 10th Canadian title later Saturday.

The Olympic team will be named Sunday.