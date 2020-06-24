New York Rangers 2018 first-round pick Vitali Kravtsov will be a part of the team's training camp next month and compete once again for a role with the team.

Rangers president John Davidson confirmed Tuesday that Kravtsov will be back with the team after being loaned to the KHL mid-season.

“I think with Kravtsov, he’s going to come to our camp and we’ll see how it goes," Davidson said. "We’re going to need some depth and skill as we march along here.”

Kravtsov, selected ninth overall in 2018, was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack out of training camp in the fall and moved to the KHL after posting six goals and 15 points in 39 games with the AHL club. He had two goals and three points in 11 games with Chelyabinsk Traktor.

The Rangers are scheduled to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-five play-in series to determine who advances to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.