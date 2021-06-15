It looks like there's a chance we could see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back in the Home Run Derby.

Vladdy Jr. says he hasn’t made a decision about competing in this year’s home run derby, but he’s leaning a certain direction.



“I won’t lie, I’m more yes than no, but I haven’t decided … I have to see how my body feels."



He might hit a ball out of Denver.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 15, 2021

Vlad Guerrero Jr. said that he has not made a decision about the HR Derby. Said he would do it because it is a fun experience, and he would like to have his dad and siblings there, who could not attend last time. But added he didn't know how he would feel physically in a month. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 15, 2021

Guerrero participated in the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland and put on a show with a record-breaking 91 total homers spread out across three rounds before falling to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the finals. Guerrero added he's considering doing it again in 2021 because he would like to have his dad and siblings in attendance who could not attend last time.

The 22-year-old enters play Tuesday with a league-leading 22 home runs and 56 RBI. He is also leading in batting average (.346), on-base percentage (.451), slugging percentage (.697) and OPS+ (211).

This year's Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place at Coors Field in Denver on July 12 with the All-Star Game set for the next day.