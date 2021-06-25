Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done it again.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger hit a third-inning home run for his 25th of the season, re-taking baseball's homer lead all by himself after Shohei Ohtani led off Friday's game at Tropicana with his 24th.

Guerrero took a 95 MPH fastball from Baltimore's Matt Harvey deep and gone to centre field, giving the Jays a 2-1 lead over the Orioles in the second inning. Guerrero also homered in Thursday night's 9-0 victory over the Orioles in the first of their four-game series.

At 25, Guerrero now leads Ohtani by one longball and is two up on Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who entered play Friday with 23.

Guerrero came into the game hitting .338 with an on-base percentage of .441 and a slugging percentage of .669.

The Blue Jays (38-35) will continue their series with the Orioles (23-52) at Sahlen Field in Buffalo over the weekend.