Another day, another home run for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger hit his 44th home run of the season in the second inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles to tie Shohei Ohtani atop MLB's home run leaderboard.

The blast extended Toronto's lead over the Orioles to 6-0 after Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s first-inning grand slam.

Guerrero came into Sunday with a slash line of .319/.407/.606 and 101 RBI in 141 games.

After the Blue Jays wrap up their series with the Orioles, they will head home to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.