Vlad Jr. is back on top.

The Blue Jays slugger hit a first-inning home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer to give him an MLB-leading 23 homers for the season.

Guerrero came into play Saturday tied with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres for top spot at 22 and one ahead of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani at 21.

The solo blast also gave the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead as Toronto looks to snap its five-game losing streak.

Guerrero came into Saturday's game leading the American League in batting average (.336), RBI (56) on-base percentage (.438) and slugging percentage (.664) in addition to home runs.