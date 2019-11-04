Mitchell: Blue Jays really like what they're getting from Anderson in trade

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not among the three American League Rookie of the Year nominees announced by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Monday.

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and Baltimore Orioles starter John Means were all given the nod ahead of Guerrero.

While Guerrero did struggle at times and didn't quite flash the same level of power he showed throughout the minor leagues, the 20-year-old still hit 15 home runs and drove in 69 runs while slashing .277/.339/.433 across 123 games after his call-up in late April.

Alvarez is widely considered the favourite to win the award as he slashed .313/.412/.655 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI in just 87 games played.