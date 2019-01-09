ST. ANTON, Austria — Lindsey Vonn's return to World Cup racing will have to wait another week.

Heavy snowfall has forced organizers to call off downhill and super-G races scheduled for the Austrian resort of St. Anton this weekend.

Vonn was planning to return this week after sitting out the start of the season with an injured knee.

Vonn needs five more victories to break the overall World Cup record of 86 wins, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.

The next speed races are scheduled for Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Jan. 19 and 20.

The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce where the St. Anton races could be made up at a later date.

In a training crash in Colorado on Nov. 19, Vonn hyperextended and sprained a ligament in her knee and suffered a bone bruise.

Three meters (nine feet) of snow have already fallen in St. Anton, with another meter (three feet) expected in the coming days.

Crews removed 120,000 cubic meters of snow off the course but the continuing storm made it impossible to prepare for racing conditions.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports