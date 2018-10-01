Radim Vrbata is hanging them up.

The 37-year-old Czech Republic native announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NHL seasons through his agent, Rich Evans.

Vrbata finishes his career with 284 goals and 339 assists in 1,057 games. He appeared in 42 games for the Panthers last season, scoring five goals and adding nine assists.

"I want to thank the fans and all seven organizations that I played for - Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers - and all the management and coaches who took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to play in the NHL for 16 years," Vrbata said in a statement. "I consider myself to be extremely fortunate to have played over 1000 NHL games and I am very grateful to have been part of the NHL for so long."

Originally taken by the Avs in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Hull Olympiques, Vrbata made his NHL debut in 2001-02, playing 52 games and scoring 18 goals and adding 12 assists.

Scoring 20 or more goals on five occasions, Vrbata's best season offensively came in 2014-15 with the Canucks, notching 31 goals and 32 assists. His 35 goals in 2011-12 with the Coyotes was Vrbata's top goal-scoring output.

The outgoing Vrbata also had praise for his teammates.

"I know for a fact that I wouldn't have been able to play for so many years without the support and help of my teammates," Vrbata said. "I will always appreciate the chemistry and friendships both on and off the ice."

Internationally, Vrbata represented the Czech Republic on a number of occasions. He was a member of the Czech Republic's gold medal-winning entry at the 2001 World Junior Hockey Championships in Russia and won a gold medal at the IIHF World Championships in 2005 in Austria.

Vrbata finishes his career with the 12th-most points among Czech NHL players.