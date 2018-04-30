In the wake of his team's playoffs exit at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is lobbying for changes.

Speaking to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, Wall said he wants players who actually want to play for the Wizards.

"It’s just figuring out what pieces we can add to our team," Wall told Buckner. "What guys can stay and what guys can go. That make us, that really want to be here. That really want to win and really want to take that next step."

Wall cited a frontrunning attitude within his locker room that needed to change.

"When things are going well, everybody’s happy, everybody wants to be here," Wall said. "But when things get rough, that’s when you really figure out who’s your brother, who’s really in the war with you, who’s really in the fight with you. So, I think anybody can see from the outside or the inside looking in who really wanted to be here when things wasn’t going great for us, but when it’s all happy-go-jolly and we’re winning, it’s all fun and games."

While Wall averaged 26.0 points, 11.5 assists and 5.7 boards over the six-game series with the Raptors, it wasn't enough to beat a balanced Raptors team and the 27-year-old Kentucky product believes a more athletic frontcourt is the way to better position the Wizards to take on the league's best.

“It’s pretty obvious," Wall said. "I don’t need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don’t really have an athletic big."

Wall did not name any names, but it was clear that the Raleigh native was referring to the likes of Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahimni.

Though Wall had ideas about improvements, he didn't volunteer any information as to how they could be implemented.

"I don’t know," Wall said. "It’s up to [the front office] to make the decision. Like I said, whoever comes back, whoever stays, what it is, we deal with it because those are our teammates. Those guys do the best they can. They have the ability to help us out as much as possible. We know what it is, what the situations are. That’s up to the front office to decide. If they want to make any changes or keep guys. At the same time, you kind of know what guys want to be here from what people have said in the past or what they haven’t said."

Heading into next season, the Wizards have nearly 75 per cent of their cap space tied into five deals: Otto Porter Jr. ($24.8 million), Bradley Beal ($23.8 million), Wall ($18.1 million), Mahinmi ($16.7 million) and Gortat ($12.8 million).