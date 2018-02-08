NEW YORK — Golden State forward Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.

Green was ejected in the second quarter of the Warriors' 125-105 home loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night after a second technical when he argued with the officials.

Last month, Green was fined $25,000 for criticizing the NBA's officiating. He's averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 47 games this season.