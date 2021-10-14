The Washington Capitals have claimed defenceman Dennis Cholowski off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Cholowski was chosen by the Kraken from the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 expansion draft.

A first round pick (20th overall) by the Red Wings at the 2016 NHL Draft, the Langley, B.C. native has 10 goals and 27 points in 104 career NHL games.

All players placed on waivers Wednesday cleared and no players were waived on Thursday.