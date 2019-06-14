The Washington Capitals have acquired defenceman Radko Gudas from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defeceman Matt Niskanen.

The Flyers retained 30 per cent of Gudas' $3.35 million cap hit on his contract - which runs through next season - in the deal.

Niskanen is signed for two more seasons at a $5.75 million cap hit, meaning the Capitals save $3.41 million on next year's cap in the swap.

Gudas, 29, scored four goals and posted 20 points in 77 games with the Flyers this season while averaging 17:53 of ice time per game. He spent the past four seasons with the Flyers after beginning his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 416 career games, Gudas has 24 goals and 105 points with 579 penalty minutes.

Niskanen, 32, posted eight goals and 25 points in 80 games during the regular season, adding two assists in seven playoff games. He joined the Capitals ahead of the 2014-15 season and won the Stanley Cup with the team last year.

Drafted by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, Niskanen has 64 goals and 323 points in 881 career games.

"We would like to thank Matt for all of his contributions to our organization for the past five seasons," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

"We feel this move provides us with financial flexibility as we look for additional ways to strengthen our team. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Radko to our organization. Radko is a good defensive defenseman that plays a competitive, physical game."