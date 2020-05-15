The Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears have extended their AHL affiliation agreement through the 2023-24 season, it was announced Friday.

With the recent cancellation of the AHL season, the Bears have now completed 15 seasons as an affiliate of the Capitals, making the playoffs in 12 of those years. They have also won three Calder Cups (2006, 2009, 2010).

"We have enjoyed our long-lasting partnership with the Hershey Bears and are excited to extend our affiliation," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a news release. "Hershey has a tremendous history within the American Hockey League. They are well-run and a first-class organization. We believe the franchise's winning culture provides our prospects with the best opportunity to develop."

"The Hershey Bears are thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the NHL's elite franchises," said Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer in the same release. "Together, the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals have established a winning culture that goes hand-in-hand with organizational development at both the AHL and NHL levels. The Bears and Capitals have experienced success and championships during this long-standing affiliation, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come."