1h ago
Capitals hire Laviolette as head coach
The Washington Capitals are hiring Peter Laviolette as the team's new head coach. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Laviolette has agreed to a three-year contract with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Laviolette has agreed to a three-year contract, which TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds is worth just under $15 million.
Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators in January after five and a half seasons with the team.
The 55-year-old, who guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006, has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He ranks 16th all-time in wins with a career record of 637-425-25-123.
The Capitals fired head coach Todd Reirden last month after two seasons. Washington was eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs for the second straight season this year, falling in five games to the New York Islanders.
