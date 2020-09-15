How can Caps regain their former glory?

The Washington Capitals are hiring Peter Laviolette as the team's new head coach.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Laviolette has agreed to a three-year contract, which TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds is worth just under $15 million.

Laviolette deal as per source worth just under $15 M in total so salary in the high 4’s. Pretty good deal in the new Covid-affected NHL economy — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 15, 2020

Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators in January after five and a half seasons with the team.

The 55-year-old, who guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006, has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He ranks 16th all-time in wins with a career record of 637-425-25-123.

The Capitals fired head coach Todd Reirden last month after two seasons. Washington was eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs for the second straight season this year, falling in five games to the New York Islanders.

