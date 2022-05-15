Washington Capitals defencemen Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny will play in the IIHF Men's World Championship now that the club has been eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Fehervary, who will join Slovakia, registered eight goals and nine assists and was a plus-15 in 79 games during the 2021-22 regular season.

Kempny, who will suit up for Czechia, tallied one goal and one assist in 15 games this season.

The Capitals fell in six games to the Florida Panthers in the first-round of the NHL playoffs.