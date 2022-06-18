Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Friday and will have a length recovery process, the team announced on Saturday.

#Caps center Nicklas Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Friday. The surgery was performed at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. Backstrom will begin his rehabilitation and lengthy recovery process immediately. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) June 18, 2022

Backstrom's surgery was performed at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium and there is no timetable for his return, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. This is the second time the Gävle, Sweden native has had a procedure on his hip after undergoing arthroscopic hip surgery in May 2015.

Backstrom's surgery was performed at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. There is no timetable for his return. https://t.co/GyMCUOSETp — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) June 18, 2022

Backstrom, 34, missed all of training camp and only played 47 games during the 2021-22 regular season due to ongoing issues with his hip.

The 6-foot-1 centre registered six goals and 31 points in 47 regular season games and also had two goals and six points in six playoff games.

Backstrom has played his entire 15-season career with the Capitals and has registered 264 goals and 1,011 points in 1,058 career NHL Games.