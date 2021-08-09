The Washington Capitals announced a new one-year, $2 million deal for Ilya Samsonov on Monday.

A restricted free agent, the 24-year-old goaltender had arbitration rights, but elected not to file.

A native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, Samsonov was originally taken with the 22nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

He appeared in 19 games last season, posting a 13-4-1 mark with a goals against average of 2.69 and a .902 save percentage.

Samsonov is a veteran of 48 NHL games over three seasons.

Internationally, Samsonov has represented Russia on a number of occasions, including at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2016 and 2017, winning a silver and bronze medal, respectively.