The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract.

Hearing #caps have signed D Trevor van Riemsdyk to a 2-year extension. $950k AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2021

van Riemsdyk is in his first season with the Capitals and has one goal in nine games this season.

The 29-year-old has 16 goals and 54 assists in 373 career games.