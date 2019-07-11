The Washington Capitals have signed forward Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract with an average annual value of $750,000, the team announced Thursday.

NEWS | Capitals have signed forward Brett Leason (@Bleason7) to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $750,000 #ALLCAPShttps://t.co/s7lypXZ1Gb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 11, 2019

The 20-year-old winger scored 36 goals and added 53 assists in 55 games last season for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.

He was selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Caps.