The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year, $700,000 deal and have placed him on waivers as of 12 p.m. ET. He is expected to join the team's taxi squad if he clears.

The 39-year-old registered a 3.25 GAA and .902 save percentage with an 11-17-2 record in 34 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2019-20.

The other players placed on waivers Wednesday are Par Lindholm (Boston Bruins), Devin Shore (Edmonton Oilers), Rodrigo Abols (Florida Panthers), Kevin Connauton (Florida Panthers) Dmytro Timashov (New York Islanders) and Cristoval Nieves (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov both cleared waivers from Tuesday.