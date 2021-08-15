The Washington Football Team released veteran running back Lamar Miller Sunday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

WFT this morning released former Pro-Bowl running back Lamar Miller, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2021

Miller signed a one-year contract with Washington in March after spending the 2020 campaign with the Chicago Bears. The 30-year-old appeared in just one game with the Bears in 2020, catching two passes for six yards.

The native of Miami, Florida missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason as a member of the Houston Texans.

Miller, an eight-year NFL veteran, has tallied a total of 5,864 yards rushing and 1,571 yards receiving for 40 touchdowns over 106 regular season games with the Miami Dolphins, Texans and Bears.

He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2018 with the Texans.

Schefter adds that WFT wide receiver Curtis Samuel is returning from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list on Sunday.