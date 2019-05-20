The Washington Nationals have claimed reliever Javy Guerra off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington announced on Monday.

Guerra was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

In 14 innings so far this season, Guerra was 0-0 with an earned run average of 3.86. Washington will be his sixth MLB team as he previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins prior to his time in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Nationals also recalled and activated left-handed reliever Tony Sipp from the 10-day injured list.