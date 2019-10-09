Nats' Suzuki leaves after being hit in face

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was forced to leave Wednesday's Game 5 after being hit in the face off a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the seventh inning.

On a 1-2 count, Buehler threw Suzuki a high fastball that deflected off his wrist and hit his face, knocking his helmet off and Suzuki to the ground.

The Nationals catcher stayed down for a while before leaving the field slowly with the training staff.

The winner of Game 5 will go on to play the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.