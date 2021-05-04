The Washington Nationals have reinstated outfielder Juan Soto and pitcher Will Harris from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

Soto, 22, landed on the injured list after sustaining a shoulder injury in late April. In 14 games this season, Soto has two home runs, eight RBI, and 11 runs scored to go along with a .300 batting average.

Harris, 36, started the season on the IL with arm issues. In 20 appearances with the team last season, Harris posted a 0-1 record with a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings.