What's On TSN

2021 World Men's Curling Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

ATP 1000: Miami - Final Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN5

MLB on TSN: Braves vs. Phillies Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open: Final Round Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN3