World Women's Curling Championship: Canada vs. Scotland Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball: Tournament Challenge Marathon Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

World Women's Curling Championship: USA vs. Canada Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA March Madness - Play In Games Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN1