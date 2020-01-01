Soccer on TSN

CONCACAF Champions League: QF - Leg 1: Club America vs. Atlanta Now on TSN2

CONCACAF Champions League: QF - Leg 1: LAFC vs. Cruz Azul Tonight at 10:20PM ET / 7:20PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. Nashville Sat 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN4 and CTV

MLS on TSN: Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Sat 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4