What's On TSN

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts- Championship Pool: Draw 1 - ON (Homan) vs. WC (Fleury)

    Now on TSN1 and TSN3

  • Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Rockets vs. Raptors

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • NCAA Hockey: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts- Championship Pool: Draw 2

    Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NBA on TSN: Hornets vs. Warriors

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE