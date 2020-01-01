TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE BIGGEST SPORTS ON TSN, ALL SEASON LONG!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE BIGGEST SPORTS ON TSN, ALL SEASON LONG!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NBA on TSN: Spurs vs. Clippers

    Now on TSN5

  • National Women's Team Rivalry Series: United States vs. Canada

    From Victoria, BC
    Now on TSN1 and TSN3

  • Champions Hockey League: Final - Mountfield HK vs. Frolunda Indians

    Tue 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Bucks vs. Pelicans

    Tue 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Devils

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tue 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE