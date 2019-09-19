Surveying the landscape of the 2019 Rugby World Cup: Expect the unexpected

The rugby world has descended upon Japan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which begins with the opening ceremony at 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20.

What Countries are competing?

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia, Samoa

Pool B: Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Namibia

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, United States, Tonga,

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, Uruguay

When is the first match?

Japan vs. Russia at 6:45 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20 on TSN1/4.

When Does Canada play?

Canada, which is led by head coach Kingsley Jones and has several players who play club rugby in top tier leagues, including captain Tyler Ardron, DTH van der Merwe, Matt Tierney, and Taylor Paris, has the following four preliminary round matches:

Canada vs. Italy – Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:45 a.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Canada vs. New Zealand – Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:15 a.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4

Canada vs. South Africa – Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 2:45 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN 3, and TSN4

Canada vs. Namibia – Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TSN

When does the tournament conclude?

Quarterfinals – Saturday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 20 on TSN

Semifinals – Saturday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 27 on TSN

Bronze-medal game – Friday, Nov. 1 on TSN

Final – Saturday, Nov. 2 on TSN