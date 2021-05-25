Another year and another early exit for Connor McDavid

The Great One is stepping away from the Edmonton Oilers.

Wayne Gretzky announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as the team's vice chairman effective immediately, citing an inability to give the role the attention it requires.

"The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades — and that will never end," Gretzky wrote. "Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize I will not be able to dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization."

The 60-year-old Gretzky rejoined the organization in a formal role in the fall of 2016.

As a player, Gretzky spent 10 seasons with the Oilers from 1978 to 1988, winning four Stanley Cups.