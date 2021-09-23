Wayne Rooney isn't going anywhere.

The 35-year-old Manchester United legend says he will remain as Derby County manager even as the club is placed in administration.

The Rams were taken over by business firm Quantuma on Wednesday which automatically triggered a 12-point penalty, which puts them at the bottom of the Championship table on -2 points and greatly increases the likelihood of relegation to League One, the third tier of English football.

"I will fight for the club," Rooney said. "I wouldn't leave the staff in the lurch. They need someone to lead them."

The Liverpool native joined the Rams as a player following his departure from Major League Soccer's D.C. United as a player-coach in January of 2020 and was named interim manager upon the sacking of former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu that November. Last January, Rooney officially retired as a player and was named permanent boss.

The English Football League is also looking into the club's accounting practices, which could result in a further nine-point reduction.

Rooney says he's being realistic about the situation.

"If it stays at 12 points, I feel we can stay up," Rooney said. "No team has ever done that and I have challenged the players to make history. If it goes to 21 points, it will be very difficult and it's likely we will be in League One next season."

Derby visit Sheffield United on Saturday.