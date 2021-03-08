Leafs 3-in-3: Takeaways from Vancouver and nicknaming the third line

Wayne Simmonds and goalie Jack Campbell skated on Monday as the two work their way back from a couple of injuries.

Wayne Simmonds is on the ice this afternoon, working his way back from that wrist injury pic.twitter.com/xoaAUmkOUD — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 8, 2021

Simmonds broke his wrist in Toronto's 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 7, after appearing to take a puck to the hand.

The veteran winger was off to a great start this season playing for his hometown Leafs, with five goals through his first 12 games.

Meanwhile, Campbell worked with Frederik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson ahead of practice.

Campbell has played in three games this season, winning all three with a 1.33 GAA and a .951 save percentage.

He was injured in his win over the Calgary Flames on Jan. 24, and returned on for a shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 27, but a lower-body injury has kept him out of the lineup since.