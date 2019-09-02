Scotland's Team Eve Muirhead started their off their season on the right foot with an impressive showing at the Oakville Fall Classic this Labour Day weekend, capping it off with a 5-2 victory over world champion Team Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland.

Muirhead, third Lauren Grey, second Jennifer Dodds and new lead Vicky Wright lost their first game of the four-day tournament, but rallied for seven straight victories, including beating Canada's Megan Balsdon and Kelsey Rocque in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively, en route to a first place finish.

Team Tirinzoni, who were perfect heading into Monday's final, won the women's world championship last season in Denmark.

Germany's Daniela Jentsch lost in the semis to Tirinzoni.

Switzerland's Binia Feltscher and American Jamie Sinclair both finished outside of the playoffs with 1-3 records while Toronto's Hollie Duncan went 4-0 in the round robin, but fell to Rocque in the quarters.

On the men's of the draw, Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller picked up their second event victory of the season in Oakville, beating South Korea's Team Chang-Min Kim in the final, 7-3.

Team Yannick Schwaller completes the victory over Chang-Min Kim. They are the winners of the @CameronsBrewing Oakville fall classic! #Curling



Team Yannick Schwaller completes the victory over Chang-Min Kim. They are the winners of the Oakville fall classic!

Sudbury's Team Horgan lost in the quarter-final to Schwaller, the best Canadian result in the field.

Ontario's Scott McDonald and Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres, two rinks that competed in last year's Brier, both finished at 2-2 and missed the playoffs.