3h ago
WCT Recap: Gunnlaugson runs the table to win Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic
Winnipeg's Team Jason Gunnlaugson went a perfect 8-0 in Scottsdale, Arizona to capture the 2020 Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic.
TSN.ca Staff
After posting a 5-0 record in round robin play, Gunnlaugson, third Alex Forrest, second Adam Casey and lead Connor Njegovan beat Edmonton's Karsten Sturmay in the quarterfinal, 8-1, John Shuster of the United States in the semifinal, 5-4, and another American rink led by Rich Ruohonen in the championship game, 7-6.
It was the third WCT victory of the season for Gunnlaugson's squad out of Winnipeg.
British Columbia's Tyler Tardi also made a solid run, but fell in the semis to Ruohonen.
The purse for this event was $22,000 USD.
Switzerland's Elena Stern picked up her second tour win of the season by taking the International Bernese Ladies Cup in Bern, Switzerland.