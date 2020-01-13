Winnipeg's Team Jason Gunnlaugson went a perfect 8-0 in Scottsdale, Arizona to capture the 2020 Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic.

After posting a 5-0 record in round robin play, Gunnlaugson, third Alex Forrest, second Adam Casey and lead Connor Njegovan beat Edmonton's Karsten Sturmay in the quarterfinal, 8-1, John Shuster of the United States in the semifinal, 5-4, and another American rink led by Rich Ruohonen in the championship game, 7-6.

It was the third WCT victory of the season for Gunnlaugson's squad out of Winnipeg.

British Columbia's Tyler Tardi also made a solid run, but fell in the semis to Ruohonen.

The purse for this event was $22,000 USD.

Switzerland's Elena Stern picked up her second tour win of the season by taking the International Bernese Ladies Cup in Bern, Switzerland.