Ryan Fry’s first bonspiel with his new squad was a successful one.

The former Brier and Olympic champ for Brad Jacobs joined Toronto’s Team John Epping this summer in one of the biggest roster shakeups of the off-season.

The new-look crew which includes Mat Camm at second and Brent Laing at lead played their first event as a foursome this past weekend at the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard and they didn’t disappoint.

Epping and company posted a 7-1 overall record with impressive wins over Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud in the quarterfinal, Ontario’s Scott McDonald in the semis and a 7-3 win over Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone in the final.

2019 Stu Sells Oakville Tankard!🏆🥌



Nice win for our new team! Thanks to our fans, friends, family and sponsors for cheering us on!



Big thanks to @Stusellsto for your support in curling and the host @OakvilleCurling!



Good game @TeamMDunstone - you guys played great all week. pic.twitter.com/lcwFmWnQP6 — Team Epping (@TeamJohnEpping) September 8, 2019

Other notable names included Scotland’s Bruce Mouat, Switzerland’s Peter De Cruz and Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres, all of which fell in the quarterfinal round.

Three-time defending champion Canadian junior champ Tyler Tardi lost in a tiebreaker while Ontario’s Glenn Howard, Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and John Shuster of the United States all failed to make the playoff round.

On the women’s side of the draw, it was 2018 Olympic gold medalist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden who went home with the trophy after going 8-0, capping it off with a 5-3 win over Russia’s Anna Sidorova in the championship tilt.

Last year’s world champ Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland lost to Sidorova in the semi after beating Prince Edward Island’s curling star Suzanna Birt in the quarters.

Edmonton’s Kelsey Rocque provided the top Canadian result, going 5-1 before losing to Hasselborg in the semis.