Take a look at all the results from this past weekend in the curling world with TSN.ca's WCT Recap.

Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Men's Purse: $25,000

Glenn Howard is in Tallinn, Estonia this week coaching Scotland's Team Eve Muirhead at the European Curling Championships.

As a result, Howard's son Scott, who regularly throws third rocks, stepped up as the skip at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic in Nova Scotia this past weekend.

⁦@waynemiddaugh⁩ Still can’t believe i’m in Tallinn Estonia with my buddy Weiner. We normally wear the same uni with the Maple Leaf but not here. Blue and dark blue looks good eh?!?!? What about the blue and yellow???#Scots #Swedes #Buds pic.twitter.com/ZZynFpuiwP — Glenn Howard (@howardfour) November 18, 2018

Howard, alongside third Adam Spencer, second David Mathers and lead Tim March, went 3-0 in the preliminary round before beating Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy in the quarter-final and Quebec's Michael Fournier in the semi-final, two skips who played in last year's Brier in Regina.

In the final they would square off against two-time defending Canadian champion Brad Gushue, who was also a perfect 5-0 heading into the match.

The odds may of been stacked against them, but Team Howard surprised everybody with a very rare six spot in the second end, paving the way to an easy 8-4 victory over seven ends.

It was 28-year-old's first win event win as a skip in his career.

It's not often you see 6 rock end, here's @S_Howard14 nailing that shot skipping @TeamGlennHoward to an 8-4 win in the finals over @TeamGushue at the @Stusellsto 1824 Halifax Classic#Curling #WCT pic.twitter.com/ZhjNSdqirf — Mavs Gillis (@eastlinkmavs) November 18, 2018

HUGE Congrats to the lads. What a weekend. The kid found his new position ...... apparently so have I. 😂#Coach #Crusherrocks#DrinkDrawWin https://t.co/09cTwO1E6D — Glenn Howard (@howardfour) November 18, 2018

Red Deer Curling Classic (Red Deer, Alberta)

Men's Purse: $35,000

Women's Purse: $35,000

Event ends Nov. 19.

On Sunday afternoon, the team of Jamie Koe, Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were ejected from the Red Deer Classic due to "unsportsmanlike behaviour." The rink finished 1-3 and were forced to forfeit their remaining games. Fry, a 2014 Olympic gold medalist, regularly curls with Team Brad Jacobs on the World Curling Tour, but was sparing with this squad on the weekend.

The team of Jamie Koe, Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby has been ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic due to unsportsmanlike behaviour, forfeiting their remaining game. #curling #wcthttps://t.co/DmrezFmzwq — World Curling Tour (@worldcurltour) November 18, 2018

King Spud Classic Berth Spiel (Carberry, Manitoba)

Men's Purse: $6,500

Corey Chambers edged Graham, 5-3, in the final to capture the event in Carberry, Manitoba.