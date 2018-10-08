Sweden's Niklas Edin and Anna Hasselborg both picked up victories on a very busy Thanksgiving weekend on the World Curling Tour.

Swiss Cup Basel (Basel, Switzerland)

Men's Purse: $52,000

Last year's Olympic silver medalists Team Niklas Edin of Sweden picked up their first victory of the 2018-19 curling season by downing Norway's Team Steffen Walstad in the Swiss Cup Basel final, 7-5.

The foursome of Edin, third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christoffer Sundgren went 7-0 in Basel, including victories over Spain's Sergio Vez in the quarter-final and Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland in the semi-final.

VIKINGS ARE VICTORIOUS IN BASEL! Congratulations @TeamNiklasEdin on winning the Swiss Cup Basel for your 1st win of the year! #HardlineNation #icePadMaxim pic.twitter.com/R6G2k2dZL9 — Hardline Curling (@HardlineCurling) October 7, 2018

Edin and company are coming off a rough 0-4 showing at the Elite 10 last week in Chatham, Ontario, the first Grand Slam event of the season.

Switzerland's Team Peter De Cruz, who captured the bronze medal at the Olympics in South Korea, finished third at this event as well.

Stockholm Ladies Cup (Danderyd, Sweden)

Women's Purse: $47,000

The Olympic champs from Sweden just keep on rolling.

A week after going a perfect 6-0 to capture the inaugural women's Elite 10 on the Grand Slam circuit, Team Anna Hasselborg went 7-0 in their home country to win the Stockholm Ladies Cup. Their path to first place was not an easy one either as they had to beat Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova in the quarters, 10-1, Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the semis, 6-4, and Anna Sidorova of Russia in the final, 10-4.

Hasselborg's squad of third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and lead Sofia Mabergs have qualified for the finals in all three of the events they have played this young season, with their only loss coming to Ottawa's Team Rachel Homan in the first leg of the Curling World Cup from Suzhou, China in September.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead lost in the quarter-final to Swedish curling legend Anette Norberg, who skipped her country to gold at both the 2006 and 2010 Olympics.

Tirinzoni, who fell to Hasselborg in the Elite 10 final last week, has made two finals and two semi-finals with her new fourth Alina Paetz this season, unfortunately falling each time.

St. Paul Cash Spiel

Men's Purse: $12,000 (USD)

Women's Purse: $6,000 (USD)

Two rinks American performed well on home soil this weekend.

Team Andrew Stopera of Chaska, Minnesota lost just once over the three day event, a good enough performance to win the St. Paul Cash Spiel.

On the women's side, it was Team Annmarie Dubberstein, also of Chaska, who won the early season event.

A big congratulations to our two Junior HPP teams -- Annmarie Dubberstein & Andrew Stopera -- on winning the St. Paul Cashspiel! https://t.co/jY3XIY5B8p pic.twitter.com/6mquCYsBdb — USA Curling (@usacurl) October 7, 2018

StuSells Toronto Tankard (Toronto, Ontario)

Men's Purse: $42,000

Women's Purse: $20,000

Event ends Oct. 8

Curlers Corner Autumn Gold Curling Classic (Calgary, Alberta)

Women's Purse: $50,000

Event ends Oct. 8

Manitoba Curling Tour Classic (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Men's Purse: $9,600

Event ends Oct. 8

New Scotland Clothing Ladies Cashspiel (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Women's Purse: $6,400

Event ends Oct. 8

Bud Light Men's Cash Spiel (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Men's Purse: $6,400

Event ends Oct. 8