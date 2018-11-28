Take a look at all the results from this past weekend in the curling world with TSN.ca's WCT Recap.

Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic (Penticton, BC)

Men’s Purse: $66,000

Scotland’s Team Glen Muirhead outlasted the pack in Penticton to pick up their first win of the World Curling Tour season.

Team Muirhead went 5-0 in the round robin, including wins over Kirk Muyres and Kevin Koe, before beating Charley Thomas in the quarter-final, Matt Dunstone in the semi-final and fellow Scot Ross Paterson in the final, 5-4.

The rinks led by Koe, Brendan Bottcher and Reid Carruthers all fell in the quarter-final round at this event. All three teams will be in Estevan next week for the opening of the Season of Champions at the Canada Cup.

The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Men’s Purse: $10,500

Women’s Purse: $10,500

Winnipeg’s Braden Calvert picked up his second win of the season by going a solid 6-1 at The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul, capping it off with a victory over fellow Winnipeg native David Bohn.

Joelle Brown was victorious on the women’s side of the draw.

Boundary Ford Curling Classic (Lloydminster, Alberta)

Women’s Purse: $24,000

Out West, 2018 world senior curling champion Sherry Anderson and her crew from Saskatoon were the last ones standing out of tough field at the Boundary Ford Curling Classic.

Team Anderson went 6-0 with victories over the likes of Team Laura Walker (twice), Robyn Silvernagle and Sijia Lu.

Challenge Casino de Charlevoix (Clermont, Quebec)

Men’s Purse: $27,000

Team Jean-Sébastien Roy of Saguenay, Quebec lost just one game en route to winning the event based in their home province, capping it off with a victory over 2018 provincial champ Michael Fournier in the final, 8-4.

James Grattan of New Brunswick fell to Fournier in the semi-final while Martin Crete went 2-3 and was unable to make the playoff round.

Black Diamond/High River Cash (Black Diamond/High River, Alberta)

Purse: $7,100

Team Thomas Usselman of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta were the last team standing at the Black Diamond/High River Cash event.

Spitfire Arms Cash Spiel (Windsor, Nova Scotia)

Women’s Purse: $13,000

Four-time New Brunswick champ, Sylvie Robichaud, defeated fellow East coaster Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island in the final of the Spitfire Arms Cash Spiel, 9-2.

Other notable names included six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Colleen Jones, who lost to Birt in the semis.

Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers were eliminated in the quarters by Robichaud.