Weber, Shaw not expected until after ASG

The Montreal Canadiens are going to have to wait until the second half of the season before they get defenceman Shea Weber back into the fold.

Head coach Claude Julien updated Weber’s status on Monday, but says there is no change and that the veteran defender is not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

The Canadiens shut down the 32-year-old in mid-December and sent him home from Vancouver during a road trip to have his foot injury re-evaluated.

Weber played 23 minutes during the Canadiens' 3-0 loss to Ottawa in the outdoor NHL 100 Classic on December 16th prior to being sidelined due to this current injury.

He also missed seven games in November with a lower-body injury.

The defender has six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season.

Andrew Shaw will also not play before the All-Star break.

Shaw suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 13 against the Boston Bruins.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 43 games this season and has 10 goals and nine assists with 47 penalty minutes.