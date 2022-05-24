34m ago
Canadians on Tour: Four make U.S. Open field
Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, and Ben Silverman have booked their spot in next month’s major championship, Bob Weeks writes.
By Bob Weeks
Hadwin on his PGA Championship performance: 'I've got to find more fairways'
Last week: Adam Hadwin was the lone Canadian to make the cut at the PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for 71st spot. He maintained his spot on the Official World Golf Ranking, sitting in 107th position.
Hadwin joined Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Joey Savoie, Nick Taylor, Ben Silverman, and Chris Crisologo in the final stage U.S. Open qualifier in Dallas on Monday, with Hughes, Sloan, Taylor, and Silverman making it into the field. Hadwin is the first alternate and, in all likelihood, will also get a spot in next month’s major championship.
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge
At Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas
Canadians in the field: Nick Taylor, Adam Svensson
LPGA Tour
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
At Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc
PGA Tour Champions
Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship
At Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir
Korn Ferry Tour
NVS Invitational
At the Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.
Canadians in the field: Albin Choi, David Hearn, Ben Silverman
DP World Tour
Dutch Open
At Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
Canadians in the field: none