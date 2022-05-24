Canadians on Tour: Four make U.S. Open field Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, and Ben Silverman have booked their spot in next month’s major championship, Bob Weeks writes.

Hadwin on his PGA Championship performance: 'I've got to find more fairways'

Last week: Adam Hadwin was the lone Canadian to make the cut at the PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for 71st spot. He maintained his spot on the Official World Golf Ranking, sitting in 107th position.

Hadwin joined Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Joey Savoie, Nick Taylor, Ben Silverman, and Chris Crisologo in the final stage U.S. Open qualifier in Dallas on Monday, with Hughes, Sloan, Taylor, and Silverman making it into the field. Hadwin is the first alternate and, in all likelihood, will also get a spot in next month’s major championship.

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge

At Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas

Canadians in the field: Nick Taylor, Adam Svensson

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

At Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc

PGA Tour Champions

Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship

At Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir

Korn Ferry Tour

NVS Invitational

At the Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.

Canadians in the field: Albin Choi, David Hearn, Ben Silverman

DP World Tour

Dutch Open

At Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Canadians in the field: none