The New York Islanders have dealt with a series of injuries this month and have used five AHL call-ups to fill the voids in their lineup.

One player who has not been called up? Josh Ho-Sang, the team's 2014 first-round pick who has 43 career games of NHL experience.

Islanders head coach Doug Weight said Saturday the players who have been called up earned their spots at the AHL level, calling out Ho-Sang for his lack of accountability.

“[The fans] can be upset he’s not here,” Weight told Arthur Staple of Newsday. “They see his skill, they look at analytics. I understand that. But why did Tanner Fritz get an opportunity? Why did Steve Bernier come up right away? That is how you build your whole organization, with accountability. And there has to be accountability. There has to.”

Weight said Ho-Sang should have earned a role on the team's top line when Josh Bailey was injured earlier this month, instead the team recalled Anthony Beauvillier.

“It’s a crying shame he’s not playing with John Tavares when Bails goes down,” Weight said. “We had six guys out. It was a perfect opportunity. And Josh should be upset with himself.

“Whether our view of the world is wrong is something we can argue later. But the fact is, we need to be able to look at how some guys are laying it on the line [in Bridgeport] and he’s a healthy scratch. So to go from that to the first lineup here, where is he learning from that? That’s a big, big part of this.”

Ho-Sang has five goals and 15 points in 21 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season. He was a healthy scratch in the team's Jan. 10 loss to the Hartford Wolfpack.

The 22-year-old has two goals and 12 points in 22 games with the Islanders this season.