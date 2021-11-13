1h ago
Western, Queen's advance in USports football play, will meet in Yates Cup
Ontario's powerhouse university football programs will battle for Yates Cup bragging rights next weekend. Western defeated Guelph 33-12 in OUA semifinal play Saturday, while Queen's beat Ottawa 32-15. Queen's finished the regular season 6-0 before pounding Carleton 41-14 on Nov. 6. Western was 5-1 before downing Waterloo 51-24 the same day to advance.
The Canadian Press
In other Canadian university football action Saturday, Bishop's beat Mount Allison 23-5 and St. FX got past Acadia 27-22 in Atlantic University Sport action. The winners will meet in the Loney Bowl final next week.
Saskatchewan beat UBC 39-17 in one Canada West semifinal, while Manitoba thumped Alberta 43-17 in the other semifinal – they will face off in the Hardy Cup final.
