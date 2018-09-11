What you need to know about the brand new Curling World Cup

The World Curling Federation is introducing a brand new international competition this season dubbed the Curling World Cup. Here's what you need to know.

Dates

The four-leg international series will see men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams compete throughout the 2018-19 season as representatives for their countries.

Leg 1: Suzhou, China - September 12-16

Team Canada

Women’s - Rachel Homan

Men’s - Kevin Koe

Mixed Doubles - Kirk Muyres and Laura Walker

Leg 2: Omaha, United States - December 5-9

Leg 3: Jonkoping, Sweden - January 30-February 3

Leg 4: Beijing, China - May 8-12

Tournament Format

For each leg, eight men's, eight women's and eight mixed doubles teams will each be divided into two groups of four where a double round robin will be played. At the end of the six-game round robin, the top rink in each group will advance to the final. There is no semi-final.

Game Format

The Curling World Cup will play eight-end games as opposed to the 10-end contests seen at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts or the Brier. Instead of an extra end to decide to a tie game, there will be a one shot draw to the button with the closest team getting the victory.

Teams will be awarded three points for a win in eight ends and two points if they win it on a draw to the button. No points are given for a loss in eight, but teams who lose on a draw to the button will get one. If two teams are tied in points at the end of the round robin, they will go head-to-head in a one shot draw to the button to decide who advances to the final.

Coaches will be at ice level and can talk with their players in between ends. Teams will have "thinking time" for each end as opposed to a timer for the entire game which is the method typically seen at professional curling events.

Men and Women

- Four minutes from ends one to four

- Four minutes and 15 seconds from ends five to eight

Mixed Doubles

- Two minutes and 50 seconds from ends one to four

- Three minutes from ends five to eight

Teams

Here are the teams for the first three legs of the Curling World Cup.

Men

Canada, United States, Sweden, Switzerland, China, Japan, Norway, Scotland

Women

Canada, United States, Sweden, Scotland, China, South Korea, Japan, Russia

Mixed Doubles

Canada, United States, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, China, Norway, Russia

The teams for the Grand Final in May will consist of the three winners from the first three legs, the 2019 world champions, the host country of China, a "special invite team," and the two highest ranked Curling World Cup teams that have not qualified.

Prize Money

Here's how the prize money (USD) breaks down for the first three legs of the Curling World Cup:

Men and Women

- $20,000 for winner

- $10,000 for runner-up

- $1,500 for each round robin win

Mixed Doubles

- $10,000 for winner

- $5,000 for runner-up

- $750 for each round robin win

Here's how the prize money (USD) breaks down for the Grand Final:

Men and Women

- $27,000 for winner

- $13,000 for runner-up

- $3,000 for each round robin win

Mixed Doubles

- $13,500 for winner

- $6,500 for runner-up

- $1,500 for each round robin win

For more information, visit the Curling World Cup website.