Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will face undefeated challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, April 7th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to UFC President Dana White.

Dana White tells Boston radio show Tony, Khabib on 4/7 is happening, still no official word on whether McGregor will be stripped. It’s been heading that way for awhile, but one of those things that’s not certain until it’s official. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2018

White appeared on the “Toucher and Rich” radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston and said he expected the bout to take place in Brooklyn.

It is unknown if the bout will be for Ferguson’s interim belt or if lightweight champion Conor McGregor will be stripped and this fight will be contested for the undisputed title.

Ferguson captured the interim lightweight championship with a submission victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC 216. The 33-year-old is riding a 10-fight winning streak and has not dropped a bout since 2012.

Nurmagomedov defeated Edson Barboza at UFC 219, his 25th MMA victory and ninth since joining the UFC, he has yet to suffer a defeat in a career that began in 2008.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been booked to face each other previously, including UFC 209 where the undefeated Russian was hospitalized prior to weigh-ins and pulled from the card.

McGregor captured the lightweight title with a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, but he hasn’t defended the belt since that event, which was held on November 12th, 2016.

The victory over Alvarez made McGregor the first person to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously; however he has already been stripped of the featherweight belt after not defending the title for almost a year.