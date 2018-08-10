VANCOUVER — Being patient has paid off for Erik Hurtado.

The Whitecaps forward saw just 16 minutes of play during a 16-game stretch. But in Vancouver's last two games he's come off the bench, played well and scored an important pair of goals.

"I'm a professional," said the 27-year-old from Beaverton, Ore. "I chose to do this, so I have to be ready when my chance is called.

"I go out there every day and train and do my best. I have to make the most of my chances. It's my teammates that set me up."

The Whitecaps are hoping Hurtado's hot streak continues when they face the Portland Timbers on the road Saturday night.

The Timbers are undefeated in 15 Major League Soccer games (10-0-5), tying a franchise record set in 2013. Portland has allowed just 13 goals during the streak.

"I'm sure we will be the underdog again," said Whitecaps' head coach Carl Robinson. "They are a good team in good form at the moment."

Hurtado, a second-half substitute, scored in the 84th minute of Vancouver's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC Wednesday at BC Place Stadium in the opening leg of the Canadian Championship Final. That followed Hurtado's goal in the 87th minute that gave the Whitecaps a 2-2 draw on the road against New York City FC last weekend.

Hurtado's other MLS goal this year came back in March in a 4-1 loss to Atlanta, when he subbed into the match in the 35th minute.

Hurtado is known as a streaky goal scorer. Two of his three goals last year game in a five-game span. His best season as a Whitecap was in 2014 when he scored five goals, four of them coming in consecutive games.

"Scoring goals gives strikers confidence," said the speedy attacking player who Vancouver selected fifth overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. "I have some confidence going on right now."

At five-foot-10 and 175 pounds Hurtado isn't big, but he moves well on the field and brings an edge.

"He holds the ball up very well, he wins fouls," said Robinson. "He's got power, he's got pace. He's in form at the moment."

The game against Portland has playoff implications for both teams.

The Whitecaps head into the weekend with 30 points, leaving them four behind Real Salt Lake who hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Portland's 37 points gives them second in the West, but Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles Football Club are just one point behind.

Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said he wants his team thinking about the standings, not the unbeaten streak.

"Not to be afraid of losing for the record," he told the Timbers' website. "We have to give everything to be able to get the three points we are looking for.

"The three points to us will be very important to get even high in the table and closer to the area we want to be."

The match comes during a stretch where Vancouver plays four games in 15 days. The Whitecaps return home from Portland Saturday night, then leave for Toronto Monday for the deciding game of the Canadian Championship.

"We knew this would be a tough stretch of games and we have to maximize the amount of points we can take out of it," said midfielder Russell Teibert. "It's going to be a matter or rotating this squad and guys stepping up and taking their chances."

---

VANCOUVER (8-9-6) AT PORTLAND (10-3-7)

Saturday, Providence Park

PICKING UP THE PIECES: The Whitecaps look to recover after giving up an own goal in the sixth minute of extra time in a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC in Wednesday's first game of the Canadian Championship:

ON THE LIMP: The Whitecaps will be without defender Jose Aja (quad injury), midfielder Jordon Mutch (foot injury) and midfielder Efrain Juarez (suspended).

GOODBYE BERNIE: The Whitecaps and Australian midfielder Bernie Ibini have mutually agreed to contract termination. Ibini has agreed to sign with UAE Pro League side Emirates Club.

NEW FACE: The Timbers have acquired U.S. international defender Jorge Villafana, using targeted allocation money, via transfer from Liga MX side Santos Laguna.

STINGY AROUND THE NET: The 25 goals Portland has allowed this year is tied with Seattle for second fewest in MLS.

HOME AND AWAY: The Timbers haven't lost at home this year (7-0-3). Vancouver is 3-7-2 on the road.