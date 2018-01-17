Vancouver Whitecaps' forward Fredy Montero is set to sign with Sporting Lisbon, the club announced Wednesday.

Montero joined the Whitecaps on loan from Tianjin TEDA of the Chinese Super League. He was on a one-year loan.

The 30-year-old originally joined the Chinese Super League side from Sporting in 2016 for a fee reportedly upwards of $7.5 million.

Montero finished the season with 14 goals for the Whitecaps in the regular season and playoffs.

The Whitecaps gave up $100,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, $125,000 in 2018 Targeted Allocation Money and an international roster spot to Minnesota United to move up to number one in the MLS Allocation Process to acquire Montero.