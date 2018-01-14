MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brett Howden scored 3:06 into overtime to lift the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 5-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Brandon Schuldhaus scored twice for Moose Jaw (36-7-3) and Dmitri Zaitsev and Jayden Halbgewachs had the other goals.

Kristians Rubins, Jaeger White, Bryan Lockner and Mark Rassell scored for the Tigers (24-17-4).

Warriors goaltender Brody Willms turned aside 37 shots. Medicine Hat's Jordan Hollett made 35 saves.

---

ICE 7 BLADES 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Brett Davis scored twice as the Ice beat Saskatoon.

Colton Kroeker had a goal and three assists and Alec Baer, Colton Veloso, Keenan Taphorn and Sam Huston also scored for Kootenay (19-22-3).

Max Gerlach and Jake Kustra replied for the Blades (22-20-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov scored in the shootout to lift Everett over the Winterhawks.

Fonteyne, Martin Fasko-Rudas and Connor Dewar scored in regulation for the Silvertips (27-16-2).

Skyler McKenzie led Portland (26-13-4) with two goals and Kieffer Bellows had the other.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.